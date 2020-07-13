British Judo training base to be upgraded following deal with university

The British Judo Association's (BJA) Centre of Excellence is to be improved following the extension of a partnership with the University of Wolverhampton.

Based at the university's Walsall Campus, the primary focus of the centre is currently the 2022 Commonwealth Games in nearby Birmingham.

After collaborating together for more than a decade, the BJA and the university have now penned a new 12-year deal which will run through to 2032.

It means the Centre of Excellence will remain in Walsall for the Paris 2024, Los Angeles 2028 and 2032 Olympic cycles, as well as for Birmingham 2022 preparations and next year's postponed Tokyo 2020 Games.

The new deal covers Olympic cycles through to 2032 ©Getty Images

A planning application for improvements includes dedicated physiotherapy facilities that will provide "world class science and medical support" to British judoka.

"We are delighted to have agreed a new 12-year lease with the university to ensure it will remain the home to our world class judo programme for the next three Olympic and Paralympic cycles," said Andrew Scoular, the BJA chief executive and a Board member of the British Olympic Association.

"In addition to this, all of us at the British Judo Association are extremely excited and supportive of the potential extension to the Olympic Judo Centre at the Centre of Excellence on the Walsall Campus.

"This extension would make a significant impact both in the lead-up to 2021, the Paris 2024 Olympics and beyond."