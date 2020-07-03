International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced it has revised its version of the IPC Anti-Doping Code following the establishment of an Independent Anti-Doping Hearing Panel.

The organisation says the revised code features minor changes, which have been brought about by the creation of the panel.

The panel will comprise of IPC appointed officials who possess the necessary skills and experience, the IPC said.

One of the officials will act as chair of the panel, which will sit as the hearing body for the purposes of the code.

This will include overseeing anti-doping hearings.

A completely new version of the IPC Anti-Doping Code will be released on January 1, which will reflect the changes in the 2021 World Anti-Doping Code.

A new version of the code will be published on January 1 ©Getty Images

The code was first published in 2004, with the rules applied to the Paralympic Games and all events and competitions under the jurisdiction of the IPC and which the IPC has anti-doping authority.

The latest version of the code was recently approved by the IPC Governing Board.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) deemed the version to be compliant with the 2015 World Anti-Doping Code and with the amendments adopted by the WADA Foundation Board in 2017.

The updated code can be accessed here IPC Anti-Doping Code.pdf