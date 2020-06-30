Formula One constructor Mercedes has made a stand against discrimination with an all-black base livery for the 2020 season, in light of the recent race protests around the world.

The Silver Arrows changed from its usual colour in light of the Black Lives Matter protests, which their driver Lewis Hamilton, was a part of.

Hamilton, who is the first and only black driver in Formula One has been outspoken about the lack of diversity in the sport, with Mercedes now aiming to change this.

Mercedes pledges to improve diversity include more ethnic minority workers in the sport as well as an increase in women being part of the team.

In a statement, Mercedes said: "When Formula One returns to racing this weekend in Austria, it will do so in a world that has changed profoundly since the teams last gathered in Melbourne in early March.

"Our sport's united response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, in the form of Project Pitlane, showcased the very best capability that Formula One has to offer.

Introducing our new 2020 livery 🖤 A pledge to improve the diversity of our team and our sport, and a signal of the Team’s commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms. pic.twitter.com/ZYzCsFl6Mv — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) June 29, 2020

"However, in the past five weeks, the Black Lives Matter movement has shone a searching light on how much we need new measures and actions in the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination.

"As a team, we have used the past weeks to listen to the perspectives of our team members, to learn and to reflect on our team as it is today and how we want it to be in the future.

"We prize the contribution of every individual, and our team members tell us that the experience within our team is an inclusive one, but in our organisation, just three per cent of our workforce identify as belonging to minority ethnic groups and only 12 per cent of our employees are women.

"This lack of diversity shows that we need to find new approaches to attract talent from many areas of society we do not currently reach.

"We know that our team will be stronger if we can attract talents from the broadest possible pool and we are committed to achieving this through positive action."

"End Racism" will feature on the halos of both cars with the Formula One initiative #WeRaceAsOne featuring on the mirrors.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season will now start this weekend with health measures put in place for all personnel.

Before the end of the season, Mercedes will also include a diversity and inclusion programme which will look to raise awareness, analyse recruitment, work with stakeholders to improve accessibility to the sport and target education initiatives to support talented individuals from under-represented backgrounds.

Hamilton recently announced the formation of the Hamilton Commission - a research partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering to explore how motorsport can engage more young people from black backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

We’re delighted to be working with @LewisHamilton HonFREng to develop the Hamilton Commission, a research partnership to explore how to engage more young people from black backgrounds with STEM subjects & gain employment in engineering #EngDiversity #STEM https://t.co/Wd48CpNXC8 pic.twitter.com/siLW4L2vJG — Royal Academy of Engineering (@RAEngNews) June 22, 2020

Both Hamilton and teammate, Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas, will wear all black overalls for this season too.

Hamilton added: "It's so important that we seize this moment and use it to educate ourselves whether you are an individual, brand or company to make real meaningful changes when it comes to ensuring equality and inclusivity.

"I have personally experienced racism in my life and seen my family and friends experience racism, and I am speaking from the heart when I appeal for change."

There are currently eight legs of the season confirmed for 2020 with double headers in Austria and the United Kingdom included.