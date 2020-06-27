European men's goalball champions Germany have returned to training following an enforced break caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The German squad has restarted its preparations for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic and Paralympic training centre in Kienbaum.

Sports facilities had been closed in Germany due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the players had not trained at their base for more than three months.

"A few guys fell into a small hole due to coronavirus and the Paralympics postponement," said head coach Johannes Günther.

"But after the forced break everyone really felt like getting back and was happy that it started again."

A member of the German goalball team has described the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as a "gift" ©Getty Images

Germany had already qualified for the men's tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, pushed back to 2021 because of the pandemic.

The International Blind Sports Federation confirmed last month that the teams who had secured a spot at the Games would retain their places for the rearranged event.

Michael Feistle, a member of the German team who hopes to compete in the Japanese capital next year, said the postponement of the Games was a "gift" for the squad.

"Compared to other nations, we are on the way up and have not yet reached our potential," he said.

"We therefore have more time to work on our weaknesses and to become even better."

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics have been rescheduled for August 24 to September 5 in 2021.