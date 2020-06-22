Chinese Taipei athletes who had been set to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this year are set to participate in a 12-discipline national sports event in August.

The competition, being organised by the country's Sports Administration, is due to run from August 1 to 8 and is designed to fill the void for athletes after Tokyo 2020 was postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rio 2016 Olympic weightlifting bronze medallist Kuo Hsing-chun and double Artistic Gymnastics World Championships medallist Lee Chih-kai are among those expected to compete at the national sports event.

The Sports Administration has set aside a total purse of over NT$1 million (£27,200/$33,800/€30,100) for the competition, due to include sports such as athletics, badminton, boxing, swimming, gymnastics and weightlifting.

Olympic bronze medallist Kuo Hsing-chun is among the athletes who are set to participate at the event in Chinese Taipei ©Getty Images

All 31 track and field competitors who had been training for the Olympic Games this year will compete, according to Chinese Taipei Athletics Association (CTAA) secretary general Wang Ching-cheng.

The CTAA plans to hold athletics events, scheduled to take place on August 3, in the late afternoon and early evening to combat the high temperatures in the country.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have been postponed until July 23 to August 8 next year.