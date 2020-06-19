London-based fashion label Labrum has designed the official kit for the Sierra Leone team competing at next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

Labrum's founder Foday Dumbuya created the kit in collaboration with National Sports Authority Sierra Leone (NSASL).

The range features a shirt which repeatedly interlocks the letter L with S to form a blue, white and green graphic print, and a kit which pays homage to the different ethnic groups in Sierra Leone, featuring sixteen zigzags created in the silhouette of a triangle used often in Labrum designs.

Some of the sportswear, including athletic vests, football kit and a tracksuit, is set to be put on sale to the general public, with proceeds going towards youth and sports development in Sierra Leone.

Dumbaya was born in Sierra Leone and was inspired to design the Olympic kit following a trip back to the country after a 20-year absence.

Working with American shoe company Converse, Dumbaya also directed a promotional video for the kit.

"We wanted to portray Sierra Leone in the most positive way, and to also show people how beautiful the nation and its people are," Dumbaya said, as reported by i-D.

"It was about showcasing the vibrancy of Sierra Leone, saying that it's not the place you’ve read about in a blog by someone who visited the country and decided to solely focus on its more notorious aspects."

Dumbaya and NSASL decided to launch the kit this year, despite the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to July 23 to August 8 next year.

Sierra Leone have competed at every Summer Olympic Games since Mexico 1968, with the exception of Munich 1972 and Montreal 1976.

The country are yet to win an Olympic medal, however.

At Rio 2016, Sierra Leone was represented by four competitors - two athletes and two swimmers.

None of them advanced beyond their opening heats.