The French Open will start a week later than it was first rescheduled to following the announcement of return-to-play schedules for both the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tours.

The first event on the revamped WTA Tour, the Palermo Ladies Open, is set to start on August 3, while the Washington Open in the American capital is set to begin on August 10 and be the first ATP Tour competition held since the coronavirus-enforced break.

All ATP, WTA and International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments have been on hold since the Indian Wells Masters was cancelled at short notice in March.

The main draw of the French Open is now set to begin on September 27 and run until October 11.

Qualifying rounds in Paris are set to be played from September 21 to 25.

The date change also gives players more time between the US Open and French Open, with the US Open set to take place from August 31 to September 13 in New York.

New York State yesterday gave the green light for the competition to be played behind closed doors and with anti-coronavirus measures in place, although top players including men's world number one Novak Djokovic and women's world number one Ashleigh Barty have suggested they could opt to skip the Grand Slam.

The Cincinnati Open has been moved to the same venue and will be played in the week preceding the the US Open.

Both the ATP an WTA Tours will include clay-court tournaments to be played before the French Open, with the Italian Open in Rome the week before set to serve as an ideal warm-up event for both men and women.

The revised WTA Tour schedule runs until November ©WTA

The ITF World Tennis Tour will resume on August 3 for women’s events and August 17 for the men’s events, the organisation said, but a provisional calendar has not yet been finalised.

The ITF, ATP, WTA, United States Tennis Association and French Tennis Federation have worked in collaboration to form the new calendar.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for our sport and, while acknowledging that there will still be challenges ahead, we are pleased that international tour competition will be able to resume in August," ITF President David Haggerty said.

"Restoring earning opportunities for athletes at the earliest possible opportunity - in a manner which protects the health and safety of all involved - has been a priority throughout this period.

"The sport has come together to support players financially during the pandemic and we will continue to work with our partners from across the tennis world - the tours, the Grand Slams and our 210 member national associations - as we aim to safely resume international competition."

The ATP is yet to announce a schedule beyond the French Open, but the WTA Tour is planning an Asian swing which will feature events in South Korea, China and Japan.

ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi called the new calendar "a truly collaborative effort" and said the ATP hopes to add more events when possible.

All competitions are expected to take place without spectators at present, with WTA chairman and chief executive Steve Simon saying it was imperative that tennis returned in "the safest environment possible".

Simon added: "For now, the vital energy of spectators in stadiums will be greatly missed, but our athletes are eager to return to competition and our broadcast and social media partners are exploring new ways to engage with our fantastic fans.

"It is our sincere hope and desire that we will be able to return to play this summer."

One of tennis' four Grand Slams, Wimbledon, was cancelled in light of the pandemic.

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center - the US Open venue - was turned into a makeshift hospital when the pandemic was at its worst in the US.