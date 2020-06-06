The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Coordination Commission's visit for the Birmingham 2022 Games has had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of physical interactions, it will instead be replaced by virtual sessions, to enable the Commission to continue receiving progress updates.

A CGF spokesman told insidethegames: "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current travel restrictions in place, the CGF will not be holding the full Coordination Commission visit to Birmingham and the West Midlands that was planned to take place in June 2020.

"Over the coming weeks, Commission members will hold virtual working group sessions where they will receive updates from the Birmingham 2022 Partnership, and provide support and expertise with a view to staging a full Coordination Commission visit towards the end of the year."

The Commission is chaired by Bruce Robertson, with other members being Andrew Ryan, Darren Hall and Carole Forrest.

CGF were set to visit Birmingham later this month for a visit from their Coordination Commission ©Getty Images

Head of Games Operations at Commonwealth Games Scotland, Elinor Middlemiss has recently joined the Commission to become the fifth and newest member.

Recently, Birmingham 2022's preparations took a hit when the NEC Group said that the Resorts World Arena, set to be one of the main venues for the Games, will not be expanded until after the Games due to the back catalogue of live events still to be rescheduled in the building.

CGF are still to receive an official bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with concerns growing due to the financial hit the world has taken due to the pandemic.

To date, there are more than 284,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom, resulting in the deaths of over 40,400 people - the second highest number of fatalities globally.