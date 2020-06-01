Commonwealth Games England (CGE) has donated team kit from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games to hospital staff to help them remain active when working away from home.

CGE confirmed the donation on Twitter.

"We've been working with @KitUsOut to donate a further 400 items of @KukriSports #TeamEngland kit from the #GC2018 Commonwealth Games," the Team England account said.

"This shipment went to St Thomas' Hospital in London, getting staff kitted out to allow them to stay fit and active whilst working away from home."

The charity Kit Us Out supports Para-athletes from developing nations by buying key items of competition level kit and equipment.

On this occasion the charity worked with CGE to assist St Thomas' Hospital's wellness week initiative.

CGE kit at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games was produced by Kukri Sports.

Last week we worked with the fab @teamengland to give out 400+ items of kit to @GSTTnhs to support their excellent wellness weeks initiative, helping staff fighting #Coronavirus stay fit and healthy. Also big thanks @greentomatocars for helping get kit to hospital 🙏👍 pic.twitter.com/BzX4F39CPj — Kit Us Out (@KitUsOut) May 21, 2020

It marked the second consecutive Commonwealth Games the sportwear manufacturer had served as CGE's official supplier.

Last month, CGE confirmed Kukri will retain the role for their home Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022.

The donation of kit from Gold Coast 2018 comes during the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in more than 6.2 million confirmed cases worldwide and more than 374,000 recorded deaths.

The United Kingdom has the second highest number of deaths worldwide, with more than 34,000 recorded.

Only the United States has reported more deaths.