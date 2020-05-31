The expansion of the Safe Karate programme was among the items discussed at a virtual meeting of the World Karate Federation (WKF) Entourage Commission.

At the meeting held by video conference, there was also discussion on ways to continue WKF’s progress in guaranteeing the well-being of karatekas.

The meeting was chaired by WKF assistant general treasurer and Executive Committee member Souleymane Gaye, and was attended by fellow members Davide Benetello, Nassim Varasteh and Medical Commission chairman Rafael Arriaza.

The main item on the agenda was discussing ways of expanding the Safe Karate programme, which aims to safeguard individuals around the world involved in the sport.

The programme is designed to deal with incidents of non-accidental violence including harassment and abuse.

The WKF's Entourage Commission agreed to gather all available resources to further discuss concussion-related issues within the discipline of Kumite ©Getty Images

Key messages from the current guidance issued as part of the Safe Karate programme include a reminder to members of the WKF family to be aware of their responsibilities.

The programme also features the message that reporting incidents and suspicions is crucial, and the guidance sets out ways of doing this.

The document concludes with the message that "everyone in the WKF family has a duty of care and we should all be committed to fostering the safest sport environment."

Another matter discussed by the Commission was ways to improve the detection of and reducing the number of concussion cases within karate bouts.

It was agreed to gather all available resources in order to look further at how to minimise the emergence of concussion-related issues, particularly within the discipline of Kumite.