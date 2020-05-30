Rugby League World Cup organisers have announced Kappa, an Italian sportswear brand, as official sponsor of clothing for next year's tournament.

Kappa will supply kit for all tournament officials as well as clothing merchandise related to the tournament that fans can buy online.

The Rugby League World Cup 2021 is due to take place in England in October and November 2021 with the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments running simultaneously.

Kappa, which was founded in 1916, has supplied sportswear for more than 60 years to sports including rugby, basketball, athletics, motorsport and sailing, as well as to major European football teams including Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, Monaco and FC Barcelona.

Currently Kappa is involved in the United Kingdom with Premier League football team Aston Villa, while the brand is also a sponsor of English rugby league Super League club Salford Red Devils, who are based in Manchester.

As part of the partnership with organisers, Kappa will also create a range of clothing merchandise that will be available to purchase online and at matches at Rugby League World Cup 2021, scheduled to kickoff on Saturday October 23 2021 with hosts England against Samoa in the men's competition.

Mixing heritage and innovation we're delighted to reveal @Kappa_UK as an official sponsor of Rugby League World Cup 2021!#KappaSport #RLWC2021 — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) May 28, 2020

Kappa is famous for its Omini logo, which depicts a silhouette of a man and woman sitting together, and this logo is now associated with sportswear and staying active.

"Kappa share our vision in delivering the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever, and will play a hugely important role in doing so," said Jonathan Neill, commercial director at Rugby League World Cup 2021.

"The Kappa ‘Omini’ logo is symbolic with gender equality and community and aligns with our inclusive values and approach at Rugby League World Cup 2021, which will see the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments run concurrently for the first time.

"With a heritage and expertise in sports apparel and lifestyle fashion, and a commitment to being innovative and digitally led, Kappa will help increase the profile of Rugby League World Cup 2021 by transcending the sport of rugby league and driving wider fan engagement."