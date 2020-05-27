The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has cancelled World University Championships in four more sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of these events means there will be no FISU competitions until the middle of September at the earliest.

Following discussions with the respective organising committees FISU has cancelled World University Championships in modern pentathlon, canoe sports, shooting sports and mind sports.

Modern pentathlon was due to take place from August 18 to 22 in Warsaw in Poland, canoe sports were scheduled from August 21 to 23 in Minsk in Belarus, shooting sports were due to take place from September 9 to 13 in Pilsen in Czech Republic and mind sports were scheduled from September 11 to 16 in Bydgoszcz in Poland.

"The coronavirus situation continues to be very challenging and forces us to be on alert," said FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond.

"Although we regret to announce these additional cancellations, we believe that we must keep making cautious decisions, as the sanitary crisis is still present."

This year's FISU World Forum will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic ©FISU

Meanwhile, two FISU events due to take place in the coming months will now be held virtually.

Two sessions of the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy will take place online - one on June 22 and 23 and the other from September 4 to 6, while the FISU World Forum will also be held virtually from August 12 to 14.

FISU say they will announce more details about how to register for both events in the coming weeks.

In March, FISU announced the cancellation of all of its events until the start of August, affecting World University Championships in 13 sports.

Globally, there have been more than 5.75 million cases of coronavirus, including more than 355,000 fatalities.