Swiss Ski has suggested a three-point plan to resolve its dispute with the organisers of the International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup event at Lauberhorn.

Organisers of the Lauberhorn race in Wengen are currently in a dispute with Swiss Ski for financial reasons, with the national governing body saying that they "cannot and do not want to meet the financial demands of CHF 1 million (£846,000/$1 million/€944,000) made by the Organising Committee in Wengen."

Swiss-Ski subsequently applied to have a Swiss "placeholder" race on the 2021-2022 calendar instead of Wengen.

Swiss Ski President Urs Lehmann has now laid out a three-point plan to resolve the dispute.

The first is to ensure the optimisation of marketing for the event, with Swiss Ski offering their expertise to allow this to happen.

"As far as the technical organisation is concerned, the Organising Committee in Wengen is excellent, maybe in this regard they are even the best in the world," Lehmann said.

"However, there are deficits on the commercial side.

"The Organising Committee is neither strong enough in terms of personnel nor ideas to be able to face the commercial challenges alone."

Swiss Ski has also urged organisers to garner support from the public sector.

Swiss Ski President Urs Lehmann laid out a plan to solve the dispute with Wengen organisers ©Getty Images

For example, Jörg Moser, owner of the Swiss folk music centre Lueg, has offered a CHF 300,000 (£254,000/$308,000/€283,000) donation to Swiss Ski for Lauberhorn.

"Jörg's donation comes at just the right time and is a strong sign of the value of the Lauberhorn, but also of Swiss Ski and snow sports in Switzerland," said Lehmann.

"I was and I am convinced that we will be able to bring additional funds into snow sports and therefore not have to move money from the left to the right pocket.

"Our approach to Wengen is based on this principle.

"We are forwarding these 300,000 francs to Wengen with great joy and gratitude."

The third point in the plan is support from Swiss Ski itself.

If, despite the fulfilment of the first two points, there is still a lack of funds, Swiss Ski has pledged to offer maximum of CHF 100,000 (£85,000/$102,000/€94,000) to organisers.

Lehmann and Swiss Ski chief executive Bernhard Aregger are set to meet with the Wengen Organising Committee next week, when the next steps will be decided on.