The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is seeking candidates for vacant places on its 2021 Standing Committees.

Two spots on the WADA Athlete Committee and two on the governing body's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) are among those which need to be filled for 2021.

Also available are four positions on the Education Committee, Finance and Administration Committee and Health, Medical and Research Committee.

Britain's Adam Pengilly, a former member of the International Olympic Committee, and South Korean Olympic handball gold medallist Hong Jeong-ho's terms conclude on December 31.

Both are eligible for re-election to the Athlete Committee.

The WADA Athlete Committee has been reduced in size from this year after membership of all Standing Committees was capped at 12 as part of governance reforms initiated by the global anti-doping watchdog.

Double Olympic swimming champion Penny Heyns' term as the athlete representative on the CRC, which deals with compliance matters such as the Russian doping scandal and makes recommendations for action by the Executive Committee, also expires in 2020.

WADA President Witold Bańka has encouraged stakeholders to submit candidates ©Getty Images

Heyns replaced Canadian Beckie Scott, who quit the panel in protest at the CRC recommendation to reinstate Russia, in January 2019.

The South African's term and that of independent compliance expert Henry Gourdji expires on December 31.

They are eligible to stand for re-election.

WADA has asked its stakeholders to nominate candidates for the vacant roles on its Standing Committees

A new Nominations Committee established by WADA as part of governance reforms can also recruit candidates for the CRC vacancies.

The successful candidates will be approved by the WADA Executive Committee on November 11 and will begin their three-year terms on January 1.



"WADA encourages its stakeholders to consider their respective regions and organisations and to nominate suitable candidates for the vacant positions on WADA’s 2021 Standing Committees," WADA President Witold Bańka said.

"Having diverse and committed Committee members with the expertise to advise WADA management and the Executive Committee is crucial to advancing the agency’s mission as the leader of clean sport."