Marinescu new IESF President as Webster steps down

Vlad Marinescu has been named the new President of the International Esports Federation (IESF) after Colin Webster stepped down.

The IESF said Webster elected to stand down because the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for him to carry out his duties from South Africa.

Marinescu had been vice-president and that role will now be filled by Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Sultan Al Nahayan.

The changes were proposed by Webster and ratified unanimously by the IESF Board.

Webster will remain on the Board, while the new President and vice-president will hold those roles until the next Ordinary General Assembly.

"We are truly indebted to President Webster," Marinescu said.

"His life has been committed to public service.

"We are fortunate that we managed to convince him to stay on the Board to continue to provide sage advice.

"The solid foundations that IESF is built upon is down to Colin who has shown tremendous leadership in growing IESF as a truly global esports governing body."

Vlad Marinescu has taken over as IESF President ©IESF

Founded in 2008, the IESF is the oldest governing body claiming to have responsibility for esports.

More than 60 nations are members of the IESF.

Webster said current circumstances have "sorely tested my efficacy in serving those who elected me" and that he believes the new President and vice-president are "better suited to lead IESF in these troubled times".

The American Marinescu is also President of the United States eSports Federation and works as the chief media and marketing officer for the International Judo Federation.

Marinescu was co-opted onto the Board in April 2019 before being elected vice-President in December of the same year.

In addition to his work in judo, Marinescu was director general of SportAccord and President of New Jersey-based RSportz, a cloud-based membership registration platform, for a period.