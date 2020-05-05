The Women's Tour cycling stage race has been rearranged to June 2021 after its original dates in March of this year were postponed.

SweetSpot Group, the organisers of the British-based race, have confirmed that the seventh edition will now be pushed back a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since 2016, the Women's Tour has been part of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) Women's World Tour.

Organisers have applied to the UCI for provisional dates of June 7 to 12 next year.

"Following discussions with stakeholders and sponsors, as well as British Cycling and the UCI, we have decided to work towards June 2021 for the next edition of the Women's Tour, and will not seek to rearrange the race later in 2020," said SweetSpot Group's Hugh Roberts.

"We recognise the unprecedented nature of the current global situation and the challenges for the UCI calendar and so wanted to take an early decision not to look for an alternative date.

Today we're confirming that we will be rearranging our plans for this year's Women's Tour to June 2021. Details of the rest of the route will be announced in the Autumn.

"With the extra time now available we look forward to making next year's Women's Tour even bigger and better than before and a fantastic celebration of cycling and Britain.

"We are now working with partners on our plans for the Women's Tour to be live streamed for the first time in 2021 and are also exploring opportunities to bring the race closer to our fans than ever before in these challenging times, such as the opportunity to race and ride past stages on their home trainer."

The event will consist of six stages, starting in Bicester in Oxfordshire and finishing in the eastern county of Suffolk.

Last month, the UCI said they were working with stakeholders in women's cycling to determine the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing body is aiming to "ensure the resumption of the 2020 season under the best possible conditions".