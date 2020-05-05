Finland's cross-country skier Krista Pärmäkoski has signed a two-year extension to her contract with equipment partner Madshus.

It means the 29-year-old four-time Winter Olympic medallist will race with the company's gear at the 2021 World Nordic Ski Championships in Oberstdorf and at Beijing 2022.

Contract negotiations are said to have lasted for "months" with the deal covering both skis and boots.

"In recent years, we have also been able to influence product development ourselves," said Pärmäkoski, who has won six World Championship medals.

"The collaboration has gone well and Madshus has a professional team developing skis.

"I believe that Madshus ski equipment can win big races."

Krista Pärmäkoski has won six World Championship medals ©Getty Images

Pärmäkoski won a silver and two bronzes at Pyeongchang 2018 in individual events after capturing relay silver at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Her coach Matti Haavisto said he also trusts in the equipment provided by Madshus, which is based in Norway.

"Today, new prototypes are also made to Krista's dimensions, so different frame and base material options can be tested right from the start," he said.

"The service has been good in all respects from Madshus' direction and the trust is mutual."