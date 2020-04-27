Wheelchair tennis player Angélica Bernal has said she envisions a growth of the sport in her native Colombia, after running her own tennis school in the country for children and teenagers with disabilities.

Bernal, who is tenth in the world in the women's singles rankings, has been encouraged by the development of the sport, partially through her own school which she has been running for a decade.

The 25-year-old first started the school with coaches and with her father giving the lessons alongside her, but now, due to being professional, a teacher has been hired.

This is currently provided by the District Institute of Recreation and Sport of Bogota.

Angelica Bernal is often regarded as the best wheelchair tennis player to come out of Colombia ©Getty Images

"After winning a few tournaments, we came up with the idea for me, my parents and coaches to give more children with disabilities the opportunity to play wheelchair tennis," Bernal said to the IPC website.

"There were no children or women playing until then, the idea was to encourage and strengthen the sport."

Bernal now gets involved with her tennis school when she returns home and has provided wheelchairs and rackets for the players.

Some of the children at her school have represented Colombia's junior team and the city of Bogota at the Para National Games.

Once she retires, Bernal aims to continue to assist with the development of wheelchair tennis in her home.

Bernal said: "I want to work in some international or Colombian organisation for Paralympic sport and for the sport of my country.

"Tennis is what makes me happy, it is my job, but also my hobby and what I enjoy doing most.

"I have been able to travel and help many more people."