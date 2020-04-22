The 2021 Women's European Championship in England will now be played in July of 2022 after its move because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Originally scheduled to take place from July 11 to August 1 in 2021, the competition will now move to between July 6 and July 31, 2022, according to BBC Sport.

It follows a domino effect in the sporting calendar after the postponement of the men's European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, which were both originally marked for 2020.

The proposed new dates for the men's European Championship are June 11 to July 11 in 2021, with the event set for 12 countries across Europe as part of UEFA's 60th anniversary celebrations of the tournament.

Moving to 2022 allows the Women's European Championship to avoid clashing with other major footballing events, including the Tokyo Olympic tournament.

Football is currently on hold around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 178,000 people.

All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice.



All other UEFA competition matches, including centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.



Three European women's teams, Britain, The Netherlands and Sweden, have already qualified for the Olympics.

The provisional dates will see the final of the Women's Euros coincide with the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

England are due to host the 13th edition of the Championship for the first time since 2005.

Defending champions The Netherlands are close to qualifying for the tournament with four matches still to play in their group.

They became European champions for the first time in their history, ending the six-in-a-row streak of Germany who had won every Championship before then from 1995, but would be knocked out in the quarter-finals.

FIFA has said that the coronavirus pandemic will not impact their plans to invest $1 billion (£800 million/€920 million) into the women's game.

"We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis," said a FIFA spokesperson

The men's FIFA World Cup will also take place in 2022, although it will be played in November and December, rather than its usual June and July slot, due to the summer heat of host nation Qatar.