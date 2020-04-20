Peace and Sport organised what it has called an "amazingly successful" edition of the White Card campaign this year, featuring 209 digital initiatives.

The campaign takes place on April 6, the United Nations International Day of Sport for Development and Peace.

Those in the sporting world are asked to hold up a white card, which is designed to symbolise a message of hope and solidarity.

This year's campaign was fully digital due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the campaign reaching 117 million on social media.

President of Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet, 1998 football world champion Christian Karembeu, Olympic sprinter Yohan Blake and footballer and Peace and Sport vice-president Didier Drogba were among those participating in the campaign.

Governing bodies such as the International Judo Federation, European Olympic Committees, International Teqball Federation, International Paralympic Committee and International Gymnastics Federation also took part.

Check out the Global #WhiteCard Relay◻️

This first #stayathome #WhiteCard campaign is over.

We’re proud to tell you that 117 million people were reached on social media around a message of unity & global cooperation.

We've been impressed by your commitment!

Thanks to all of you🤍 pic.twitter.com/VPDz1DgTYk — Peace and Sport (@peaceandsport) April 18, 2020

"This 2020 White Card campaign was amazingly successful, reaching 117 million people on social media," said Joël Bouzou, President and founder of Peace and Sport.

"I would like to thank Prince Albert II for his great support, Didier Drogba my vice-president, all the participants, particularly the International Federations, the National Olympic Committees, international organisations, athletes, and our Champions for Peace for coming together as a 'global team' to share a universal message of hope and global unity through sport.

"We can be proud that our universal reach has contributed to saving lives all around the world."

Set up in 2014, Peace and Sport claims the White Card campaign has reached more than 376 million people so far.