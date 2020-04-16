The PGA Championship admit the event could be held without fans as organisers seek to hold the golf major in August.

The tournament was originally scheduled to take place between May 14 and 17 at the TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

It is now scheduled to be held from August 6 to 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already forced the cancellation of The Open Championships in July.

Known as the British Open outside of the United Kingdom, The Open is the only major not held in the United States.

It was first played in 1860 and is considered by many to be the most prestigious golf tournament.

All three of the other golf majors will take place this year but have moved dates.

The US Open will be held between September 17 and 20 and the Masters will take place from November 12 to 15.

PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh had admitted the option to hold the PGA Championship without fans is a possibility, should it be considered the safest way to host the event.

"The plan is to do it as normally as possible - with fans, obviously - and have a fairly normal PGA Championship at Harding Park," Waugh told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

"If the safest and/or the only way is to do it without fans, we're fully prepared to do that.

"We believe that having it as a television event is worth doing regardless of whether there's fans there or not.

"Obviously that'll change the experience, but we think the world is starved for entertainment, particularly in sports.

"We think golf has the unique ability to be first out among sports in that we're played over a couple hundred acres."

The PGA Tour have announced plans to resume competition on June 11, with the rescheduled Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

Their first four events will be held without spectators.

More than 2.1 million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide since the crisis began, with more than 136,000 deaths recorded.

The pandemic has largely led to the shutdown of sporting activities, with countries seeking to impose strict lockdowns and social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Officials are warning of a long-term impact on their sports, as event organisers seek to navigate through the crisis.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has warned players to expect significantly changed prize funds and claimed the circuit could look "profoundly different" in the coming years.

"We are having to implement tough measures both in the short and long term," Pelley wrote in emails seen by BBC Sport.

THE FIRST OF ITS KIND. The inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF has been rescheduled for 8-11 October, 2020. Save the date.@letgolf@saudiladiesintl#Ladiesfirst pic.twitter.com/RqVlKDY8m9 — Golf Saudi جولف السعودية (@Golf_Saudi) April 14, 2020

"Many of the things you have become accustomed to, such as top-class players' lounges or courtesy car services will most likely assume a different appearance, if indeed they are present at all.

"Prize funds will also most likely be different.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to come through this, but be prepared that the 2021 schedule may look profoundly different to the 2019 or the 2018 schedule.

"This is difficult for all of us to face after the tireless work we have all undertaken to grow our Tour over the last five years, but this is the new reality."

The Ladies European Tour have also announced the new dates of the Saudi Ladies International, which will be the first women's professional golf tournament held in Saudi Arabia.

The event was postponed last month due to the pandemic, but has now been rescheduled for October 8 to 11 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

"Postponing the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund, originally scheduled to take place in March, was a difficult decision, however we have been extremely impressed by Golf Saudi's commitment to working through the challenges and making this historic event happen," said Alexandra Armas, Ladies European Tour chief executive.

"We would like to thank all stakeholders for their incredible support, and I am sure that this fantastic new tournament will be one of the major highlights of 2020.

"One of the richest tournaments on the LET schedule, the hosting of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund demonstrates Saudi Arabia's commitment to increase golf participation significantly in the years to come through the world's most ambitious development programme.

"The Kingdom already has a strong track record when it comes to staging high-level sporting fixtures, including major football, boxing, motorsport and equestrian events."