USA Weightlifting are to hold a virtual training camp this week in a bid to get around the coronavirus crisis.

The event is scheduled for April 10 via video conferencing and will allow youth and junior international lifters to take advantage of the resources they usually have at an in-person camp.

The camp will also feature expert support staff for athletes, with the team's dietitian and sport psychologist both due to give presentations to the athletes to help them maintain their form and training during the period of restriction due to the virus.

The United States is the nation with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 367,000 to date, while more than 10,000 people have died on American soil.

Each athlete will also train virtually with USA Weightlifting's director of sport performance and coaching education, Mike Gattone, and technical director, Pyrros Dimas.

With the postponement of the Youth Pan American Weightlifting Championships set to be held in June, the only confirmed youth and junior international competitions for 2020 are the Junior Pan American Weightlifting Championships and the Youth World Weightlifting Championships.

The Junior Pan American Championships are scheduled for September 11 to 18 in Manizales in Colombia, with the International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships scheduled to take place in Lima in Peru from November 11 to 18.

USA Weightlifting are also holding online competitions to keep their athletes and fans active during the restricted period.