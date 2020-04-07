The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) have announced the provisional new dates for the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan in South Korea, after they were postponed due to COVID-19.

Originally scheduled to take place from March 22 to 29, the Championships were delayed due to the outbreak hitting a high point in the nation.

It is now hoped the competition can take place from September 27 to October 4.

A joint decision was made by the ITTF and the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA), as well as representatives from Busan, with other dates also earmarked if the competition is postponed again.

The first provisional new dates made by the ITTF Executive Committee planned the event for June 21 to 28, but these were moved back due to the ongoing pandemic.

Provisional new dates have been agreed for the Hana Bank 2020 World Team #TableTennis Championships in Busan, Korea Republic 👉 https://t.co/KtwreQ5BiS#ITTFWorlds2020 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DCk8xnUhQv — ITTF World (@ittfworld) April 7, 2020

"On March 29, the ITTF Executive Committee held a follow-up meeting to confirm that new dates would be announced for the Hana Bank 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in light of the fact that all currently planned ITTF events and activities are suspended until June 30," the world governing body said.

"Now with provisional dates proposed for September 27 to October 4, the ITTF and KTTA continue to monitor the situation, with the priority being placed on the health and safety of players, coaches, fans and officials."

To date there have been more than 1.35 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of over 75,000 people.