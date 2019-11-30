Olympic silver medallist Sebastian Samuelsson anchored Sweden to victory in the first race of the International Biathlon Union World Cup season in Östersund.

Samuelsson and team mate Hanna Öberg clocked 36min 24.1sec to triumph in the single mixed relay competition.

The Swedish pair amassed two penalties, but took gold after finishing 18.1 seconds in front of the German duo of Erik Lesser and Franziska Preuß.

Samuelsson's shooting on the final leg proved crucial as he outshot Lesser to earn gold for the hosts.

Marte Olsbu Røiseland and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway were a further 22.3 seconds adrift in third.

"It is so great to win in our home place," said Samuelsson.

"This is a great start to the season for us."

Italy laid down a marker in the 4x6 kilometres relay, as the team of reigning individual overall World Cup champion Dorothea Wierer, Lisa Vittozzi, Lukas Hofer and Dominik Windisch claimed gold.

The Italian quartet finished in one hour 5min and 56.61sec to claim the first relay bragging rights of the season.

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold, Tiril Eckhoff, Tarjei Bø and Johannes Thingnes Bø of Norway were second, 4.1 behind.

Third place went to Lin Persson, Mona Brorsson, Jesper Nelin and Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden.

The first individual races - the men's 10km sprint and women's 7.5km sprint - take place tomorrow.