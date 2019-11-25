The International Skating Union (ISU) launched an emotive global digital campaign - entitled #UpAgain - to connect skating with new audiences.

The campaign aims to engage and inspire fans and athletes throughout the season by encouraging them to overcome life's challenges and achieve their full potential.

It includes a 90-second film narrated by Spanish two-time world champion and seven-time European champion Javier Fernández and a series of #UpAgain stories in which elite skaters reveal how they overcame challenges on and off the ice.

Fans are invited to share their own stories on Instagram and TikTok.

The #UpAgain campaign will be amplified and sustained across the season through ISU athlete storytelling and campaign assets to engage youth audiences in key territories.





"#UpAgain is our message to all Skaters – whether a beginner looking to stay on their feet or a national champion dreaming of winning gold at Beijing 2022 – to find their inner strength, be persistent and work hard to achieve their dreams," said ISU President Jan Dijkema.

"We all have setbacks in training, in competition, and in life, and we all have to get #UpAgain, overcome our fears and challenge ourselves to get better.

"We hope the film leaves skating fans with an increased desire to achieve great things on and off the ice."

ISU worked with London-based digital communications agency REDTORCH to develop the campaign.