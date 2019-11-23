Jordan Olympic Committee President Prince Feisal Al Hussein has called on sports bodies to take more action to prevent harassment and abuse.

Prince Feisal, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, was speaking at this week's New Leaders Forum in Helsinki.

He told attendees that sport leaders and future sport leaders share a collective responsibility when it comes to athlete safeguarding.

"Although sport is inherently good, with many wonderful benefits, there are elements of sporting culture that may perpetuate or mask harassment and abuse," Prince Feisal, who chairs the IOC prevention of harassment and abuse in sport working group, said.

Prince Feisal was speaking at the New Leaders Forum in Helsinki this week ©Finnish Olympic Committee

"To truly safeguard athlete welfare, we must ensure that policies and procedures are implemented effectively across the board.

"Sports organisations share an enormous cultural power to demonstrate leadership in this important subject area.

"We must all strive to ensure that safe sport environments are universal and considered a fundamental right of all persons involved."

Prince Feisal highlighted how approximately one in five children in Europe are victims of some form of sexual violence.

It is estimated that the abuser is known to the child and is someone they trust in 70 to 85 per cent of cases.