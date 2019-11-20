International Equestrian Federation (FEI) President Ingmar De Vos welcomed new members to the final in-person Board meeting of the world governing body's General Assembly in Moscow.

After congratulating Chinese Taipei's Jack Huang as the new FEI vice-president, De Vos welcomed two new Board members: Russia's Marina Sechina, the newly elected chair of FEI Regional Group III, and Saudi Arabia's Sami Al Duhami, the new chair of FEI Regional Group VII, who was unable to attend the General Assembly at the Russian capital's Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park.

The Board then made the final decisions of the General Assembly.

Switzerland's Nayla Stössel was elected chair of the FEI Nominations Committee having been elected to it during the General Assembly.

The Board also approved rules for the 2020 FEI Jumping Nations Cup and European Equestrian Federation Jumping Nations Cup series.

Final approval of the rules for the 2020 Global Champions League was postponed until the Board has further clarification in a number of areas.

As for the rules for qualification to the 2022 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Senegal's capital Dakar, the FEI claims these need to be adapted.

A proposal is set to be put forward to the Board in December and then forwarded to the International Olympic Committee for approval.

Similarly, a decision on rescheduling the Pan American Endurance Championships, due to be held in Chile from October 30 to November 1 but were postponed due to civil unrest in the country, and allocation of the 2022 FEI Endurance and Reining World Championships, will be taken at the FEI Board teleconference next month.

A vote to retain reining as an FEI discipline was passed unanimously at the General Assembly.