Japanese Olympic champion Risako Kawai will headline the United World Wrestling (UWW) Women's World Cup in Narita.

At the age of 25, Kawai has an Olympic gold medal from Rio 2016 and three consecutive world titles.

Kawai and younger sister Yukako are among a relatively young Japanese team seeking their fifth consecutive and 17th overall World Cup title.

World silver medalist Hiroe Minagawa is set to compete, as well as bronze medalists Yukako Kawai and Masako Furuichi.

"We will be going for a fifth straight title," said Kawai.

"I took on the challenge of captain of the team at the World Championships.

"My task at this World Cup will also be to lead us to victory."

Inna Trazhukova features in the Russian team at the UWW Women's World Cup ©UWW

The top eight teams from this year's World Championships in Nur-Sultan were invited to contest the World Cup, but only six teams will feature after Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan withdrew from competition.

Japan are set to feature in Group A alongside China and Ukraine, while Russia will be coupled with the United States and Mongolia.

Inna Trazhukova tops a Russian team that includes four podium-finishers from Nur-Sultan, including world runner-up Liubov Ovcharova and bronze medallists Ekaterina Poleshchuk and Olga Khoroshavtseva.

The group stage is set to begin tomorrow, with an Opening Ceremony in the evening.

Playoffs and the gold-medal match will then be held on Sunday (November 17), followed by the award ceremonies.