Paralympics Australia is in mourning following the death of legendary eight-time Paralympian Kieran Modra.

The 47-year-old South Australian tragically lost his life when his bike collided with a car north of Adelaide yesterday.

Paralympics Australia chief executive Lynne Anderson admitted the news has shattered the Australian Paralympic community.

"We are in shock and we are absolutely devastated," she said.

"Our deepest condolences are with Kieran’s wife Kerry and their three children as well as the many people within the Paralympic community, particularly the Para-cycling community, who will be rocked by this tragedy.

"We are hurting with you."

Modra, who is visually impaired, represented Australia in eight Paralympic Games in three different sports.

After competing in athletics at Seoul 1988, he switched to swimming for Barcelona 1992 and broke through for his first Paralympic medals – bronzes in the men's 100 and 200 metres backstroke B3 events.

But it was his career as a cyclist that would elevate him to the pinnacle of Paraympic sport.

He won five Paralympic gold medal and three bronze medals between Atlanta 1996 and Rio 2016.

The last of Kieran Modra's five Paralympic gold medals came at London 2012, when he and pilot Scott McPhee claimed victory in the men's individual pursuit B event ©Getty Images

"Kieran is a giant of Australian Paralympic sport, not only because of his competitive success but also because of his wider contribution to the Paralympic Movement across multiple sports over many years," Anderson said.

"He has left a legacy that will live on.

"As an athlete, he was the fiercest of competitors who was at his best when the odds were against him.

"Away from the competitive arena, Kieran was a kind soul and a great character with a huge heart who loved engaging with people and sharing his experiences.

"In retirement from elite competition, Kieran was always giving back, working as a mentor to the next generation of talent and it was our pleasure that he accepted to our invitation to participate in our Tokyo 2020 team processing sessions to share his experiences with athletes aiming for Paralympic success next year.

"This is a truly distressing time for us.

"This is a loss that will be felt for a long time to come."

According to The Advertiser, police have reported a driver over the crash that killed Modra, who was cycling to Clare from his home at Hallett Cove when he was hit by a Kia sedan on the Sturt Highway about 7am yesterday.

Major Crash officers today reported the driver of the Kia - a 26-year-old Greenwith man - for driving offences and are continuing their investigations to determine the final charge.

The man, who was not injured but taken to Lyell McEwin Hospital in Elizabeth Vale as a precaution, will be summoned to appear in court at a later date.