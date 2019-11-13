Emily Sweeney received the female athlete of the year prize at USA Luge’s annual awards at the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee Training Centre in Lake Placid.

Sweeney clinched a bronze medal at the 2019 Luge World Championships in Winterberg, having achieved the same finishing position at a World Cup race in Whistler earlier in the season.

The men's prize went to Chris Mazdzer for the second consecutive year.

Mazdzer received last year's award after becoming the first American man to win a singles luge medal at the Winter Olympics, with silver at Pyeongchang 2018.

During the 2018-19 season he finished 18th overall in the men's singles World Cup, as well as 14th in the doubles.

Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman were crowned doubles team of the year, while the duo were part of the team of the year alongside Tucker West and Summer Britcher.

The quartet won a silver medal behind Germany at the World Cup event held in Calgary.

The junior men's award was not presented this year, but the women's prize was given to Ashley Farquharson.

Orson Colby and Sophie Gordon won the most improved junior athlete honours, while the Justin Matarese Award for never giving up was given to Wolfgang Lux.

Chris Mazdzer received the men's athlete of the year prize ©Getty Images

The Sam Venezia Volunteer Spirit Award, which recognises those who have made significant contributions to USA Luge and its athletes, was awarded to Jill Cardinale Seeger

The John Jenkins Sport Passion Award was presented to Tony Shimkonis, the President of Adirondack Luge Club.

The awards evening followed the annual general meeting, which saw a tour of the new USA Luge start training facility and offices on Church Street in Lake Placid.

The project was started in April and is expected to be completed in one month.

USA Luge has been residing temporarily in the village beach house on Parkside Drive until the new building opens.

The structure will feature two side-by-side iced ramps with four different start heights and angles.

The project is being managed by the New York Olympic Regional Development Authority with grant money from the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo.