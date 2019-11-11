South Korea's Kim Se-hee won the women's individual title on day one of the Modern Pentathlon Asian Championships in Wuhan.

The Asian Games silver medallist ended on 1,370 points in the Chinese city, where events took place at Wuhan Business University and WBU Riding Park.

She placed second after the fencing with 19 wins and six defeats and was 10th best in the swimming after a time of 2min 18.38sec.

Kim was again second in the riding, scoring 298 points, before the 539 points she collected in the laser-run in a time of 12:41.91 proved enough to see her home.

Her success has also earned a quota place for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with five spots on offer for Asian athletes and one for athletes from Oceania.

Asian Games champion Mingyu Zhang earned an Olympic quota spot for China ©UIPM

Only one space is available per country with Japan's Natsumi Tomonaga finishing second today on 1,362 points.

South Koreans ended third and fourth, with Sunwoo Kim and Mina Jeong scoring 1,348 and 1,338 respectively.

Uzbekistan, China and Kazakhstan also earned Tokyo 2020 places as Alise Fakhrutdinova, Asian Games champion Mingyu Zhang and Elena Potapenko came home fifth, sixth and 12th respectively.

Rebecca Jamieson of New Zealand was 13th to earn the Oceania berth.

Australia's reigning Olympic champion Chloe Esposito was not involved after an injury lay-off.

She has instead decided to focus on the World Championships and World Cup events next year where Olympic places will also be available.

The men's individual event is tomorrow.