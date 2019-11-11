The International Biathlon Union (IBU) has reallocated the 2020 Summer Biathlon World Championships to Ruhpolding in Germany.

The Championships, which will take place using roller skis from August 19 to 23, were allocated to Kontiolahti five months ago but have been switched to avoid the Finnish venue having to organise three IBU events in the same year.

IBU Executive Board member and German Ski Federation President Dr Franz Steinle said: "We are delighted to have the Summer Biathlon World Championships 2020 in Ruhpolding.

"Our coaches have already indicated that all German top athletes will participate in this extraordinary World Championships on home ground.

"Biathlon fans can already look forward to intensive and thrilling competition days in the summer atmosphere of the Chiemgau Arena in Ruhpolding."

Kontiolahti is already hosting two IBU World Cup events during 2020 – the penultimate World Cup of the season in March and the new "season opener" in November.

Next year's IBU Summer World Championships have been reallocated from Finland to Germany to help event congestion ©IBU

"The decision to reallocate the Summer Biathlon World Championships benefits all involved parties," said IBU President Olle Dahlin.

"The organisers in Kontiolahti can focus fully on the World Cup events, especially on the premiere of the new season opening format, which brings quite some new tasks to the host venue.

"We would like to thank the German National Federation and the organisers in Ruhpolding who have agreed to take over the Championships and will certainly deliver another biathlon festival."

Finnish Biathlon Federation President Kalle Lähdesmäki added: "The new season opening was awarded to Kontiolahti by the IBU Executive Board only in June 2019.

"Realistically, establishing this innovative new season opening of the World Cup by November 2020 will need a lot of effort.

"Thus, the Organising Committee in Kontiolahti, the Finnish Biathlon Federation and IBU agreed together that a reallocation of the Summer Biathlon World Championships is necessary.

"We appreciate the good cooperation in finding the best possible solution for our sport."

The competition schedule for the event has still to be announced.

The 2021 Summer Biathlon World Championships will take place at Nove Mesto na Morave in the Czech Republic.