Back-to-back world champion Kento Momota won his 10th title of the season as he triumphed at the Badminton World Federation Fuzhou China Open today.

The Japanese world number one and top seed defended his men's title in a repeat of last year's final by beating Chinese Taipei's second seed Chou Tien-chen 21-15, 17-21, 21-18.

Momota has now won every final he has played in since January, when he lost to Denmark's Anders Antonsen at the Indonesia Masters.

"I was in form in Indonesia, and I was very disappointed when I lost," Momota said after his win at Haixia Olympic Sport Center today.

"I used that as motivation to work harder.

"I didn't want to lose another final, so I've put in a lot of effort.

"Today was a close match.

"I played very well in the third game, particularly when the points were close.

"Chou never gives up and he fights back no matter how far behind he is."

There was disappointment for Japan in the women's tournament as 2017 world champion and fourth seed Nozomi Okuhara lost her sixth final of the year.

She started strongly but was eventually beaten 9-21, 21-12, 21-18 by China's third seed and defending champion Chen Yufei.

"I feel honoured and proud of myself," Chen said.

Chen Yufei defended her women's title ©Getty Images

"She was very fast in the first game and I didn't execute my strategy well, so I couldn't keep up with her pace.

"I kept telling myself to be confident.

"I got the lead in the deciding game so the pressure was on her.

"I held on to this belief and never gave up.

"I was doing well when I was the one dictating the pace but when I followed her rhythm, I'd feel very tired.

"I could win the points when I was the one controlling the rallies."

In the men's doubles at the World Tour Super 750 event, Indonesia's top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo beat Japanese fourth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda 21-17, 21-9 to triumph.

Japan did win the women's doubles as second seeded pair Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota saw off South Korea's fifth seeds Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan 21-17, 21-15.

The mixed doubles crown went to Wang Yilü and Huang Dongping in an all-Chinese affair, as the second seeds beat top-ranked pair Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong 21-14, 21-13.