The German Olympic Confederation and National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark have been shortlisted for the sport organisation of the year award at the Peace and Sport Awards.

The two national organisations will go up against Saint-Omer Cricket Club Stars from France at the annual awards at One Monte Carlo in Monaco on December 12.

Created in 2008, the Peace and Sport Awards will be held as part of the Peace and Sport International Forum.

Nine awards will reward organisations and individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to peace, dialogue and social stability in the world through sport throughout 2019.

Peace and Sport President and founder Joël Bouzou said: "This year, we received an unprecedented number of applications for the Peace and Sport Awards, showing increasing involvement in the peace-through-sport movement.

"Winning this award goes way beyond winning a trophy.

"Winners are an inspiration to other stakeholders for what sport can achieve on the global stage."

In the corporate social responsibility initiative category, Marylebone Cricket Club from the United Kingdom has been shortlisted alongside Angolan skateboarding project The Skateroom and representing football, Danone.

Palestine based SkatePal will be up against Haitian football brand Global Outreach and Love of Soccer and Fundacion Seleccion Colombia for the Non-Governmental Organisation award.

— Peace and Sport (@peaceandsport) October 16, 2019

The International Olympic Truce Centre in Greece has been shortlisted for the development and peace-through-sport programme award alongside Indian multi-sports programme the Naandi Foundation and National Rugby League from Papua New Guinea.

World Taekwondo are among the nominees for the diplomatic action of the year award alongside the Youth Environment Service in Kenya and Uganda.

The Olympic Committee of Bosnia and Herzegovina and mayors of Sarajevo and East Sarajevo are also shortlisted.

Fundacion Guatemala, Belgium Play4Peace and America SCORES are shortlisted for the innovative action award.

The organisation's Champions for Peace will select the winners of the special jury prize during the awards, with FC Barcelona Foundation, Football Federation Australia and Hong Kong All Blacks FC in the running.

The Champions for Peace will decide the victor in the Champion of the Year award, with nominees still be be announced.

Eight applicants have been nominated for the April 6 Initiative of the Year prize, with the vote to be decided on social media prior to the awards evening.

Multi-sports outfits Alliance for Middle-East Peace from Israel, The American College of Greece - Deree, National Olympic Committee Pakistan and Ministry of Education, Science, Sport and Culture of Georgia are among those shortlisted.

Also nominated are the International Teqball Federation, Sport for Development from Venezuela, the Italian Sports and Society Association: Progetto Filippide and the Croatian United Nations Association.

The Peace and Sport International Forum will be held at One Monte-Carlo in Monaco, between December 11 to 13.