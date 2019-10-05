French duo Jean-Charles Valladont and Laurena Villard were crowned recurve champions on the final day of the European Field Archery Championships in Mokrice-Catez in Slovenia.

Valladont had earned a men's team bronze medlal alongside Pierre-Julien Deloche and David Jackson yesterday, but topped the podium at Castle Mokrice as the championships concluded.

In his gold medal contest, Valladont won 59-54 against Massimiliano Mandia from Italy.

Sweden's Jonathan Andersson collected tge bronze medal, defeating Croatian Matija Mihalić by the same scoreline.

The women's contest Villard enjoyed a wider margin of victory, clinching gold on a 52-44 result against Italy's Jessica Tomasi.

Bryony Pitman of Britain edged out Tomasi's compatriot Chiara Rebagliati 56-50 to scoop bronze.

Toja Ellison won the women's recurve title in front of a home crowd at Castle Mokrice in Slovenia ©Getty Images

Louise Piper produced more British joy by winning the women's junior recurve title with a 52-46 victory against Tihana Kovačić from Croatia.

The bronze medal went to Aurélie Autret of France, who defeated Italian Sara Noceti 54-50 in the playoff for third place.

Slovenian spectators had cause for celebration as the host's Žiga Ravnikar secured the men's junior recurve title.

A tense gold medal clash with Willem Bakker from The Netherlands went to a tiebreak, the scores level at 56-56.

It was Ravnikar who prevailed though in the tiebreak, owing to his arrow sitting closer to the pinhole after both players scored four points.

European Games champion Toja Ellison continued a strong 2019 by winning the women's compound gold for Slovenia, outscoring Irene Franchini of Italy 68-66 in the final.

Another French medal came for Tiphaine Renaudin, who won 64-61 against German Julia Boehnke to earn the bronze medal.