A brutally physical contest at the Rugby World Cup saw Samoa get off to a winning start in Pool A, eventually pulling away from Russia to earn a 34-9 victory.

It condemned Russia to a second defeat of the tournament, but the biggest talking point at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium was dangerous tackling and the lack of any red cards.

Ranked 20 in the world, just four places lower than Samoa, Russia were still heavy underdogs going into the match, but were extremely competitive in the first half.

Samoa crossed the tryline first, thanks to an outstanding right-wing finish by Alapati Leiua, but two quick penalties by Yury Kushnarev gave Russia a surprise 6-5 advantage.

Just before the half-hour mark, Vasily Artemyev was the victim of a reckless challenge, as Samoa's Rey Lee-Lo led with his head and shoulder – he received a yellow card, which could have been a red.

The tournament could well be over for Afasetiti Amosa ©Getty Images

The poor discipline continued a few minutes later with another nasty Samoan challenge, as Motu Matu'u took out the unlucky Artemyev again, appearing to knock himself out in the process.

A red card seemed likely for the dazed Samoan, but French referee Roman Poite deemed it another yellow and 10 minutes in the sin-bin, leaving Samoa down to 13.

However, Russia failed to capitalise and Samoa came out for the second half in determined fashion.

It was no surprise when Afaeseiti Amosa charged over the line for a five-pointer, with Russia prop Kirill Gotvotsev sin-binned for tackling high – it also appeared to be the end of Amosa's tournament as he landed awkwardly and left the stadium on crutches.

The floodgates then opened as Russia's defence faded, with two Samoa tries for Ed Fidow in the space of four minutes.

Further scores by Rey Lee-Lo and another for Leiua ensured six tries and a bonus point for the Islanders, although they may well be counting a heavy injury cost.

Scotland will certainly have been watching closely, with their must-win encounter against Samoa on Monday (September 30).