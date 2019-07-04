Tokyo 2020 has confirmed details of the boxing test event for next year's Olympic Games following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session endorsing the decision to suspend the recognition of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Organisers said the competition would be held from October 29 to 31 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan, the venue for boxing at Tokyo 2020, as part of the "Ready Steady Tokyo" test event series.

Tokyo 2020 was unable to set the schedule for the boxing event in stone until the IOC Session had given formal approval to AIBA being stripped of involvement in organising the sport at next year's Games.

The IOC suspended AIBA as the Olympic governing body for the sport at its Session last week and confirmed the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 and the qualification system would be run by a taskforce chaired by International Gymnastics Federation President Morinari Watanabe.

It came after the IOC Inquiry Committee noted severe concerns with AIBA's governance, refereeing and judging and financial situation and claimed the crisis at the embattled governing body "presents serious legal, financial and reputational risks to the IOC and the Olympic Movement".

The boxing event at Tokyo 2020 will be held without the involvement of AIBA ©Getty Images

International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer, Guatemala's Willi Kaltschmitt Luján, Uganda's William Blick and athlete representative Aya Mahmoud Medany of Egypt are also on the taskforce.

Regional qualification events are due to be held from January to April before a final tournament designed to give boxers their last chance to book a place at Tokyo 2020 takes place in May.

It was revealed last week that China, Buenos Aires, London and Dakar were being targeted to host the events in their respective regions, while Tokyo is set to stage the last competition.

Athletes will be able to compete through their National Olympic Committee, which can select professionals.

Judges for the qualification tournaments and the Olympic boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 will be selected from a pool devised by AIBA but the governing body itself will not be involved in who appoints them.

Tokyo 2020 has consistently claimed the crisis at AIBA has not affected its preparations for the boxing competition at the Games.