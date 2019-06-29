Brazilian duo Evandro Gonçalves de Oliveira Junior and Bruno Schmidt made a winning start to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Championships in Hamburg, Germany.

The duo had picked up the FIVB Beach Tour crown in Warsaw, Poland just two weeks ago and they maintained their form with a comeback victory to open their Pool I account.

Losing the first set to Australians Cole Durant and Damien Schumann 19-21, the Brazilians fought back for a 19-21, 21-15, 18-16 triumph.

In Pool C, Austrian pair Clemens Doppler and Alexander Horst followed up yesterday's victory with a 21-12, 21-17 win against Yusuke Ishijima and Yuyu Ageba of Japan.

Russians Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy enjoyed a 21-16, 21-18 triumph against Italian pair Alex Ranghieri and Marco Caminati for their second successive group win.

The opening Pool G games saw Polish pair Piotr Kantor and Bartosz Łosiak, and Americans Jacob Gibb and Taylor Crabb, open their accounts with comfortable straight sets victories.

World number ones Ágatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Santos Lisboa are bidding for the title in Hamburg ©FIVB

In the women's draw, the fourth-ranked Canadian pair Heather Banslie and Brandie Wilkerson started their campaign with a crushing 21-8, 21-7 victory against Maria Florencia Rotti Giordano and Camila Bausero of Uruguay.

Fellow Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes also defeated South American opposition as they made a winning start in Pool I.

Yuli Ayala and Diana Rios of Colombia could not contend with the Canadians, who eased to a 21-6, 21-13 win.

New world number ones Ágatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Santos Lisboa of Brazil secured a second successive victory when they got the better of Cubans Mailen Deliz Tamayo and Leila Consuelo Martinez Ortega 21-15, 21-12 in Pool F.

Quarter and semi-final matches will be staged on July 6, with medal matches held the following day.