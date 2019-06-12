The Italian city of Trento has been announced as host of the 2020 edition of the European Cycling Union (UEC) Road Championships.

The decision to host the event in a city that is the third largest in the Alps and located on the Adige River was confirmed by UEC President Rocco Cattaneo in Milan.

"Sport in Trentino is particularly associated with cycling, which has an ideal terrain for practicing our sport in all disciplines and on all levels in a unique setting," he said.

"The 2020 edition of the Road European Championships will have the privilege of taking place in this region on roads which have helped to write our sporting history."

It will be the fourth time Italy has hosted the annual Championships since they were first launched in 1995 but the first since 2011 when they were staged in Offida.

The UEC has also approved the circuit on which competitors will race, covering distances of approximately 180 kilometres with some difficult climbing challenges such as the Passo San Udalrico and Bondone via Vigolo Baselga.

Racing will be held from September 9 to 13, with 13 titles on offer ©Getty Images

The start and finish of all races will be from the Piazza Duomo in the city centre, with the exception of the time-rials that will depart from outside the Trento Science Museum.

Racing will be held from September 9 to 13, with 13 titles on offer in the men’s and women’s junior, under-23 and elite categories, across time trial, road race and team relay disciplines.

The UEC say the competition will involve 50 countries and a total of 800 riders.

Italy is the most successful country in the event's history having won a total of 84 medals - more than twice as many as its nearest rival The Netherlands - including 30 gold.

At last year's Championships in Glasgow Italian riders Matteo Trentin and Marta Bastianelli won both the men and women's road races.

This year's Championships are due to be held in Alkmaar in The Netherlands from August 7 to 11.