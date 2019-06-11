The crisis at the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is set to continue after the country's Anti-Corruption Commission lodged an appeal against a High Court ruling which cleared President Isha Johansen and secretary general Christopher Kamara of wrongdoing.

Johansen and Kamara were accused of three charges but were acquitted by the High Court in Freetown, a decision which paved the way for them to return to their positions at the SLFA.

It also brought an end to FIFA's suspension of the SLFA and the two officials attended the worldwide governing body's Congress in Paris last week.

But the Anti-Corruption Commission has confirmed it will appeal the ruling from the High Court.

The panel claimed that "issues have been identified with the ruling that crucially requires review by the Court of Appeals, particularly in relation to the ingredients of the offence of misappropriation and the nature of evidence required to prove and establish it".

The appeal does not affect Johansen and Kamara's positions as they will be allowed to continue with their respective roles.

FIFA, which prohibits Government interference in its Member Associations, suspended the SLFA in October after the Commission seized control of the organisation and banned the two officials from the national headquarters.

Johansen and Kamara were facing three charges, including a misappropriation of $50,000 ($40,000/€45,000) given to the SLFA by the Confederation of African Football.

They were also accused of dishonestly appropriating $5,000 ($4,000/€4,500) to repay a loan to Arne Johansen, the husband of Isha.

Both deny wrongdoing.

The ban saw Sierra Leone, ranked 115 in the world by FIFA, disqualified from qualification for this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.