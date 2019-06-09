Elizaveta Ryadninskaya and Maksim Khramtcov made it a Russian clean sweep as the World Taekwondo Grand Prix drew to a close in Rome.

Vietnam secured team victory on the final day of the inaugural Poomsae Grand Prix as they claimed over 17 medals to finish ahead of hosts Italy at Foro Italico Arena.

Ryadninskaya and Jae-Young Sim of South Korea faced off in the women's under-49 kilograms gold medal bout and it was their defences that dominated the clash as they both struggled to land points.

It was the Russian, though, that broke the deadlock 20 seconds into the second round with a kick to the head.

She added to her lead with a punch at the start of round three and followed up with another kick to the head to take a seven-point lead.

Sim landed a head kick and a power punch to reduce the deficit but she came undone by a gam-jeom as Ryadninskaya took gold with an 8-4 victory.

The bronze medals went to Japan's Miyu Yamada and Thailand’s Thi Kim Tuyen Truong.

Russia's Maksim Khramtcov was all smiles after winning the men's under-80 kilogram title at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome with victory over Spain's Spain's Raul Martinez Garcia ©World Taekwondo

Maksim Khramtcov followed his compatriot Ryadninskaya to the top step of the podium with a victory against Spain's Raul Martinez Garcia in the men's under-80kg bout.

Khramtcov landed a punch to the body to take a one-point lead in round one and he eased into a 4-0 lead following a front kick to the head in the second round.

The fight seemed one too many for Martinez Garcia until he landed a kick to the head, followed by a punch and a second kick to the head as he turned the score into a 7-4 lead in a matter of seconds.

Khramtcov responded with a crescent kick over the shoulder to even the scores at 7-7 and as the match entered the final 30 seconds the scores were tied 10-10.

The initiative needed to be taken and it came from the Russian as he landed a punch-head kick combination.

Martinez Garcia attempted spinning back kicks to get back on terms with his rival but with both attempts failing to land he hit the mat and gave away two gam-jeons as Khramtcov won 16-10.

Morocco's Achraf Mahboubi and Rio 2016 gold medallist Cheick Sallah Cisse won the bronze medals.