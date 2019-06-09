Energy giants Total have ruled out sponsoring the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris due to Mayor Anne Hidalgo's increased campaigning for environmental initiatives.

Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne reportedly confirmed his company's decision to opt out in a summit with stakeholders.

It follows a meeting with Hidalgo last week, where Pouyanne was reported by French newspaper Le Monde as having told her that he does not want the company to be a sponsor "that is then pilloried".

Total, one of the seven "supermajor" oil companies in the world, is established in the world of sports sponsorship, with its own cycling team and as the main sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hidalgo, chair of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, has committed to making policies to combat climate change with schemes such as the promotion of an electric car-sharing service and a large-scale public bicycle sharing system.

Hidalgo, who is seeking re-election next year, warned Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet that the Games should have a focus on being environmentally friendly.

She said in a letter that "it would be very difficult for our fellow citizens to identify with companies whose activity would have a big impact on the environment, based in particular on the massive use of carbon-based energies".

Estanguet replied confirming the commitment of Paris 2024 to a green Games.

"The choice of partners will never question this ambition and the commitments we've taken,"he said.

Hidalgo last year held talks with Eric Garcetti, the Mayor of Los Angeles, hosts of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympics, to work together to ensure the Games are more sustainable and that more work is done on climate change.

Last September, French banking group Groupe BPCE became the first to join the national partnership programme set up by Paris 2024.