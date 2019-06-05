Tributes have been paid to former UEFA President Lennart Johansson following his death at the age of 89 after a short illness.

The Swede led the European governing body from 1990 and 2007 before he was unseated by Frenchman Michel Platini.

Johansson, who lost the 1998 FIFA Presidential election to Sepp Blatter, oversaw the introduction of the Champions League during his 17-year stint at the helm of UEFA.

He is credited with developing UEFA from a purely administrative body to a "dynamic modern sport organisation".

Johansson's death was confirmed by the Swedish Football Association, while a tribute was paid to him before the start of the FIFA Congress in Paris.

"I am heartbroken by the news of the passing away of Lennart Johansson," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"He was a friend and an invaluable source of wisdom and inspiration.

"I will be forever grateful for having had him as the President of UEFA when I joined the organisation in 2000.

"Since then, Lennart has always been a role model of professionalism and, more importantly, of humanity."

Tributes were paid to Lennart Johansson at the FIFA Congress in Paris ©Getty Images

Johansson stood against Blatter in a divisive election in 1998 and lost by 111 votes to 80.

He later made allegations of corruption against the Swiss official and backed Blatter's challenger Issa Hayatou in 2002.

Blatter, who is serving a six-year ban, was thought to have played a key role in Platini's victory over Johansson in the 2007 UEFA Presidential election.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said European football was "deeply saddened" by his passing.

"I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as to the Swedish Football Association, on their loss," he said.

"He was a devoted lover and servant of football, who put his passion at the heart of his life.

"He will always be remembered as a visionary leader and as the architect of the UEFA Champions League, and world football will be always be grateful to him for all he has achieved for the beautiful game."

Blatter also paid tribute to Johansson in a post on Twitter.

"With Lennart Johansson, we lose a real heavyweight in football," he said.

"We were allies, opponents – even rivals.

"But in all situations there has been respect and fair play.

"Thank you for your dedication to our game and to your family."