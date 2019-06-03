Some 400 Gaza residents in Palestine ran the mile as part of the International Association of Athletics Federations’ Run 24-1 initiative.

Runners gathered at the port of Gaza to help celebrate the start of the IAAF’s Global Running Week, led by city captain Mahmood Spitan, Palestine’s leading 5,000 metres runner.

The IAAF Run 24-1 initiative, established last year, involves a series of one-mile runs staged in 24 cities across 24 countries over six continents, forming a continuous sequence of racing in different time zones.

As the 11th leg of the global running event, Gaza took up the "baton" from Nairobi.

On a course alongside the Mediterranean Sea, many ran with joined hands and their spirit was so infectious that passers-by joined in.

Mahmood Spitan, Palestine’s leading 5000 metres runner, pictured with other participants in the mile race that formed part of the IAAF's Run 24-1 worldwide initiative ©IAAF

Spitan then sent a message of love and peace to the rest of the running world.

More than 12,000 runners participated in the inaugural IAAF Run 24-1 in 2018 and this year the participation is expected to have increased.

IAAF Run 24-1 is the main event of the IAAF’s week-long running festival.

The two other stops comprise Global Running Day on Wednesday (June 5) when more than 50 national governing bodies are due to organise a childrens’ mile run, and the athletics family run in Monte Carlo on Friday (June 7).