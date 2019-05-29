The National Basketball Association (NBA) have named their vice-president Amadou Gallo Fall as President of the new Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The BAL was unveiled in February by the NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), and is due to launch in 2020 with 12 basketball teams from across Africa competing against each other.

Fall, who has also been serving as the NBA's managing director for Africa, will assume responsibility for the organisation's first attempt to organise a league outside of North America.

NBA Deputy Commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum said: "Amadou’s efforts to grow basketball and the NBA’s business across Africa have been extraordinary, and he is an ideal choice to lead the Basketball Africa League.

"This historic initiative will not only further enhance the game in Africa but also provide new opportunities in media, technology and infrastructure on the continent."

Amadou Gallo Fal, right, is set to responsibility for the 12-team Basketball African League due to launch in 2020 ©Getty Images

The Senegalese-born Fall first became involved in the NBA in 1998 as a scout for the Dallas Mavericks, having previously played centre for the University of the District of Columbia,

He later became director of player personnel and vice-president of international affairs for the Mavericks, serving as the team’s international goodwill ambassador and overseeing scouting assignments.

Fall joined the NBA in January 2010, opening their Johannesburg office a few months later and has worked on growing the game on the continent ever since.

The NBA has held three games in South Africa - in Johannesburg in 2015 and 2017 and Pretoria in 2018 - however BAL will be their first organised league on the continent.