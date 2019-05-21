Cardiff Metropolitan University Football Club have secured a place in the preliminary round of next season’s Europa League after winning a playoff match.

The student team had finished seventh in the Welsh Premier League, providing them with chance to qualify for Europe through the competition's playoff system.

They earned a 3-2 semi-final win over Caernarfon Town, who had finished fourth in the table.

It saw the team advance to the playoff final for the third consecutive year, with Bala Town providing the opposition.

Cardiff Metropolitan University had lost the previous two finals and fell behind at Bala Town after 20 minutes.

An equaliser came from Eliot Evans four minutes later, which ultimately saw the match head into extra time and penalties, with neither side able to find a decisive goal.

Cardiff Metropolitan University emerged as 3-1 winners on penalties to secure European spot.

They will join Connah's Quay Nomads and Barry Town United as Wales representatives in the Europa League, with The New Saints having reached the Champions League qualifying rounds as Welsh Premier League winners.

ANYONE FOR A EUROPEAN TOUR?? pic.twitter.com/pOfc26He2V — Cardiff Met Uni FC (@CardiffMetFC) May 19, 2019

Connah's Quay Nomads will start in the first round of qualifying, while Barry Town United and Cardiff Metropolitan University will begin in the preliminary round.

This could see Cardiff Metropolitan University face a team from either Northern Ireland, Gibraltar, Andorra, the Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, San Marino and Kosovo.

The draw is due tol take place on June 11.

Cardiff Metropolitan University would need to achieve the unlikely prospect of winning five ties to progress through to the group stages of the competition, where English Premier League side Manchester United and five-time winners Sevilla from Spain wait.

The university team have played in the Welsh Premier League whilst also contesting the British Universities and Colleges Sport football league.

The team have won the past two editions of the university sport competition.