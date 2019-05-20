England's netball gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games was a "pivotal" moment for the sport, former international Sara Bayman has claimed.

The Roses defeated hosts Australia 52-51 in a thrilling final last year, with Helen Housby netting the crucial goal on the buzzer.

It was a result which moved England above New Zealand and into the top two of the world rankings for the first time, and the country is hosting this year's World Cup in Liverpool in July.

The flagship event will see Australia, who remain at the top of the leaderboard, bidding for a fourth title in a row.

Bayman, who won Commonwealth Games bronze with England at Delhi 2010, is now the head coach of Netball Superleague outfit Loughborough Lightning.

"I think it'll [Gold Coast] be looked upon as the pivotal moment for netball," Bayman told The Guardian.

England's last-gasp Commonwealth Games gold was one of the moments of Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

"England were always third or fourth, always in a bronze medal match.

"The top two of Australia and New Zealand just dominated world netball.

"And I think everyone was getting a little bit bored of international netball because of that.

"England winning just shook everything up.

"And I think other countries were inspired by that as well.

"So now you look at South Africa, Jamaica, some of the African nations – Uganda and Malawi – genuinely challenging because now people believe that they can.

"And so international netball is better for it, unless you're Australian."