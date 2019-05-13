The World Taekwondo (WT) Council has announced Cancun will hold the 2020 Grand Prix Final and Manchester will host the 2021 Grand Prix Series and 2023 Grand Prix Final.

The announcements were made during the WT Council meeting, taking place at Manchester's Etihad Stadium in the build-up to the 2019 World Taekwondo Championships from May 15 to 19.

"We are delighted to partner with Cancun and Manchester to host our future World Taekwondo Grand Prix events," WT President Choue Chung-won said.

"Mexico and the UK are two great taekwondo nations and we have excellent experience of working with them to deliver fantastic events for our athletes and fans.

"We have no doubt the Grands Prix in 2020, 2021 and 2023 will be no different.”

During the meeting, the Council also reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance and looked at improving and amending its statutes.

One such amendment reduced to 17 the number of WT Standing Committees to maximise efficiency.

Upgrades to the Code of Ethics in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Code of Ethics were also approved.

The Council adopted the IOC’s Athletes’ Rights and Responsibilities and heard an update on work being done with the IOC to develop its safeguarding policies.

Finally, Council members were brought up to date on the new WT Events mobile app, which puts all information related to WT events on an easily accessible platform.

The next Council meeting will be an extraordinary meeting on December 5 in Moscow, held alongside the 2019 Grand Prix Final and the annual Gala Awards.

Following the Council meeting, President Choue attended the head of team meeting to wish the athletes luck for the upcoming World Championships.

The WT General Assembly is due to take place tomorrow.