Italy, the United States and Russia are due to send the largest delegations when Naples hosts the Summer Universiade in July.

Of the 9,300 athletes, coaches and officials set to descend on the city, 437 will come from host nation Italy, with the US have 371 delegates and Russia 357.

In terms of European nations, France are primed to send the fourth-largest group with 258, while Ukraine and Germany are slightly lower on 233 and 198, respectively.

Japan (352), China (254) and South Korea (254) lead the Asian contingent, while Chinese Taipei, which hosted the last Summer Universiade in 2017, weighs in with 236.

India has the largest group from South Asia with 135, well ahead of Sri Lanka on 72 and Indonesia on 64.

Of the South American countries, Mexico contributes 248, ahead of Argentina (238) and Brazil (152), while in North America, Canada has one of the largest delegations with 272.

The 1997 Summer Universiade was held in Sicily in Italy ©FISU

Australia is sending 250 people, making them the biggest-hitting Oceania country, while South Africa leads the way for Africa on 160.

At the other end of the spectrum, some 20 countries have three delegates each, including African archipelago São Tomé and Príncipe.

The delegation figures are subject to change, with the final entries deadline being June 2.

Most athletes, coaches and officials will arrive in Naples by June 27, the date when the Athletes’ Village opens.

The Universiade is scheduled to be held in Naples and Campania from July 3 to 14, making its return to Italy after 22 years away.

The first Universiade was held in Turin 60 years ago.