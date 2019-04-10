New Zealand’s Anton Cooper claimed a fourth consecutive elite cross-country title at the 2019 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships in Bright in Victoria, while Australia’s home hope Rebecca McConnell picked up her third.

In the elite downhill races there was a home double as Jackson Frew and Sian A’hern earned men’s and women’s gold medals respectively.

Cooper made his move after being closely matched in the opening lap by last year’s under- 23 champion, fellow countryman Ben Oliver.

And the experience of the former under-23 world champion and Commonwealth Games medallist proved too much as he came home well clear in 1 hour 26min 14sec, with Oliver taking silver in 1:27:02 ahead of Australia’s Cameron Ivory, who was 38 seconds further back.

"It was good - I am really happy," said Cooper.

"This race just felt fresh from the start and the second lap I felt really good and just able to keep a consistent pace the whole race.

"There is nothing like really hard on it but there is a lot of sections which could catch you out or you could puncture.

"It is where I want to be.

"Obviously I want to defend my titles and get the maximum points but the big goal is World Cups, which are five weeks away now."

Australia's Rebecca McConnell won a third women's cross-country title at the Oceania Mountain Bike Championships in Bright, team-mate Holly Harris, who finished second for the third year in a row ©Getty Images

In the women’s cross country, McConnell made hay on the opening lap, building a near minute lead by the time she crossed the line in the five-lap race.

She eventually finished in 1:43:28, almost four minutes ahead of compatriot Holly Harris, who collected the silver medal for the third year in a row with a time of 1:47:16.

New Zealand’s Josie Wilcox completed the podium after clocking 1:48:00, with her fellow Kiwi and defending champion Samara Sheppard having to settle for fourth.

"It is pretty awesome," said McConnell, who last claimed the title three years ago in Queenstown in New Zealand.

Frew finished in 3min 27.1555sec to edge out fellow countryman Connor Fearon, who had finished second in the seeding round the previous day.

Fearon was less than a second behind on 3:28.104, with Ben Zwar completing an all-Australian podium in a time of 3:29.104.

"I am still a bit surprised - it hasn’t really sunk in yet," said Frew.

"I honestly didn’t think that run would be good enough but, wow, apparently it was.

"It is a massive confidence boost as we head in to the first World Cup in a couple of weeks."

#OceaniaMTB Downhill



Elite Men

1 Jackson Frew (AUS)

2 Connor Fearon (AUS)

3 Ben Zwar (AUS)



Elite Women

1 Sian A'hern (AUS)

2 Tegan Molloy (AUS)



U19 Men

1 Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL)

2 Ethan Corney (AUS)

3 Luke Meier-Smith (AUS)



U19 Women

1 Cassie Voysey (AUS) pic.twitter.com/G1McnWFSqa — Oceania Cycling Confederation (@OceaniaCycling) April 10, 2019

A’hern collected gold in 4:5.136 ahead of fellow Australian Tegan Molloy, who was timed at 4:30.436.

New Zealand’s Tuhoto-Ariki Pene took the under-19 men’s race, stopping the clock in 3:25.440, nearly five seconds clear of silver medallist Ethan Corney of Australia, with another Australian, Luke Meier-Smith, finishing third.

The women’s under-19 title went to Australia’s Cassie Voysey in 4:59.218.

Back in the cross-country category, the men’s under-23 title went to Matthew Dinham, who clocked 1:28:16 to finish ahead of fellow Australian Cameron Wright, who was timed at 1:28:25.

Sam Fox completed a home podium in 1:29:43.

The women’s under-23 title went to home rider Sarah Tucknott, on 1:28:27, who finished a single second clear of New Zealand’s Jessica Manchester.

There was another Australian clean sweep in the men’s under 19 category, where gold went to Corey Smith on 1:14:44, silver to Liam Johnston, who clocked 1:14:55, and bronze to Piper Albrecht, who finished in 1:15:10.

The women’s under-19 title went to Australia’s Zoe Cuthbert, who crossed in 1:04:40, with silver medallist Samara Maxwell of New Zealand recording the same time.

Ruby Ryan of New Zealand was third in 1:05:58.